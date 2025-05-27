Barrick asks Mali to resume talks over mining dispute as court decision over control looms – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – May 27, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Barrick Mining Corp. ABX-T is asking Mali to resume talks to end a bitter dispute that threatens to wrest away control of its massive gold mining operations in the country. The Canadian miner was forced to shut down its Loulo-Gounkoto complex in January amid an escalating fracas with Mali over dividing the economic benefits.

On June 2, a Mali court is expected to rule on whether to grant the government the authority to take over the mine after hearing submissions last week from Barrick. “Barrick believes there is no basis – either in law or in practice – for the day-to-day operations at Loulo-Gounkoto to be handed over to a court-appointed interim administrator,” the company said in a release on Monday.

The West African country, which is under military junta rule, jailed four Barrick executives in November and issued an arrest warrant for chief executive officer Mark Bristow in December, accusing him of money laundering.

