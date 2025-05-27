B.C. premier pushes plan for mining exploration despite Bill 15 backlash – by Katie DeRosa (CBC News British Columbia – May 26, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/

‘They say damn the environment, full speed ahead’: Hugh Braker on NDP plan to fast-track major projects

Premier David Eby has unveiled his plan to speed up mining development in northwestern B.C. to boost the provincial economy. But the announcement was overshadowed by growing opposition to a controversial law that will fast-track infrastructure and resource projects.

Eby says he has a plan to enable the province to fast-track mining development in northwestern BC, while respecting First Nations rights and conserving B.C.’s sensitive ecosystems. “High environmental standards and partnerships with First Nations are not at odds with resource development,” Eby said at a news conference overlooking the Port of Vancouver on Monday.

“Here in British Columbia, economic development, conservation of precious water and land and partnership with First Nations go together.” Eby says there’s no reason it should take 12 to 15 years to approve a new mining project in B.C. “The northwest is rich with critical minerals and metals that are the building blocks for much of the technology we rely on for our lives today, and they’re also essential to new technology that will power our lives in the future.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/british-columbia/premier-mining-exploration-plan-1.7544487