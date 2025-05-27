A Hallelujah moment for Marathon mine builder as last permit arrives – by Staff (Northern Ontario Business – May 26, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Gen Mining’s regulatory path to build $1-billion open-pit is clear, only last of construction financing remains

It’s been a long time coming. Marathon mine builder Generation Mining has snagged the last provincial permit that finally clears the regulatory path for construction of its $1-billion copper-palladium open-pit near the north shore of Lake Superior.

The Toronto company said last week that it received the Environmental Compliance Approval for industrial sewage works from the Ontario Ministry of Environment, Conservation and Parks. The permit covers the water management and discharge during the construction phase of the project.

Though the Marathon project is “shovel ready,” Gen Mining has yet to officially make a final construction decision. The company is still on the hunt to secure all the $961 million in initial capital financing needed to build the mine and its infrastructure.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/a-hallelujah-moment-for-marathon-mine-builder-as-last-permit-arrives-10714880