Watch: Vale video provides details on dismantling of Superstack – by Len Gillis (Sudbury.com – May 22, 2025)

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

https://www.sudbury.com/

Project is expected to begin by mid-summer and last for roughly five years

A newly produced video by Vale Base Metals has provided details for the plan to dismantle Sudbury’s Superstack this summer. The stack became operational in 1972 and is regarded as an engineering marvel, said the video. The whole idea of the stack — built to a height of 1,250 feet — was to disperse sulphur dioxide emissions over a wider area of Northeastern Ontario, in response to growing voices of concern and dissent over the smelter pollution being produced by Inco (International Nickel Company) at the time.

In later years, Vale, the new owner of the company, launched the Clean AER (Atmospheric Emissions Reduction) Project at a cost of more than one billion dollars. The project was completed in 2018.

“[The Superstack] empowered local government, the mining industry and community volunteers to launch a world-class reclamation and restoration effort in the Sudbury region,” said the video. “Then in 2018 after an historic billion dollar investment in the Clean AER Project, Vale Base Metals drastically reduced emissions in Sudbury.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.sudbury.com/local-news/watch-vale-video-provides-details-on-dismantling-of-superstack-10695621