Seafood magnate John Risley leads venture to build infrastructure in Canada’s Arctic – by Nicolas Van Praet (Globe and Mail – May 23, 2025)

Nova Scotia billionaire John Risley says Canada has neglected the Arctic for far too long, which has undermined the country’s economic prospects and put its sovereignty at risk. He’s betting he can light a fire for change.

Mr. Risley, who made his fortune with Clearwater Seafoods before turning to investments in MDA Space and green energy, has launched a new company called Arctic Economic Development Corp. (AECD). It’s aiming to spur large-scale growth in Canada‘s North, primarily north of the 60th parallel, by marshalling a wave of new capital, private-sector expertise, and partnerships with government and Indigenous Peoples such as the Inuit.

“We haven’t really stepped up as a country” in devoting enough attention to the Arctic, Mr. Risley said in an interview this week with The Globe and Mail. Public underinvestment in the Coast Guard has left Northern waters exposed while corporate Canada “hasn’t woken up to the opportunity,” he said.

