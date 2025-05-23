Ontario says First Nations key to Ring of Fire development despite Bill 5 opposition – by Fraser Needham (APTN News – May 22, 2025)

Ontario’s minister of Indigenous relations insists development in what is known as the Ring of Fire area will not move ahead without major involvement from affected First Nations. “These projects cannot go ahead until or unless there is significant, substantial participation by First Nations communities and First Nations businesses,” Greg Rickford said this week on Nation to Nation.

But not all First Nations in Ontario are on board with Ring of Fire development and say the government has failed to properly consult them before making plans to open up the area in northern Ontario to mining companies.

Things have heated up this spring with the Ford government’s introduction of the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act or Bill 5, as it’s known. The legislation aims to create something called “special economic zones” which would allow the government to bypass certain environmental regulations in order move development along more quickly.

