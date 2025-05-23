First Nations leaders warn of confrontation over Ontario’s ‘special economic zones’ in omnibus bill – by Jeff Gray (Globe and Mail – May 23, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

First Nations leaders are warning the Ontario government that passing a bill allowing it to designate “special economic zones” where mining or other development could be exempted from any provincial law will result in confrontations with Indigenous people.

Indigenous drumming and singing echoed through the corridors of Queen‘s Park on Thursday, as the Progressive Conservative government’s Bill 5 went before a legislative committee. First Nations chiefs and spokespeople from as many as 1,500-kilometres away in Ontario’s North told MPPs that they had not been consulted on the bill and warned it would trample on their treaty rights.

The omnibus bill, unveiled by Premier Doug Ford last month, has been praised by the resource industry for its provisions aimed at streamlining Ontario’s sluggish permit process for new mines, which can take up to 15 years. But it has been condemned by environmentalists for other changes they say would gut endangered-species rules – with the head of Toronto Zoo adding his opposition in an appearance before MPPs on Thursday.

