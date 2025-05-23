First Nations leaders in Ontario’s Ring of Fire region demand Bill 5 be struck down – by Sarah Law (CBC News Thunder Bay – May 23, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/thunder-bay/

Proposed provincial legislation aims to fast-track mining development

Rudy Turtle says the people of Grassy Narrows First Nation will never stop defending the land. In the case of Ontario’s Bill 5 — proposed legislation aimed at expediting development — he says “we’re not going to back down.”

“We need to continue to protect our environment and make sure that things are done properly,” said Turtle, former chief of Grassy Narrows. “Any changes that are made at any time, we have to really look at the pros and cons.”

Turtle is chair of the First Nations Land Defence Alliance, a group of First Nations that’s been pushing back against development without Indigenous consultation. This includes the surge of mining claims staked in northwestern Ontario using the province’s online, free-entry system.

