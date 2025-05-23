Column: US aluminum smelters vie with Big Tech for scarce power – by Andy Home (Reuters – May 22, 2025)

https://www.reuters.com/

It’s forty-five years since anyone built a primary aluminum smelter in the United States. When Alumax fired up the Mt Holly plant in South Carolina in 1980, the country’s tally of smelters rose to 33 with combined annual capacity of almost five million metric tons of aluminum.

Today that number has shrunk to six. Two are fully curtailed. Two, including Mt Holly, are running below capacity. Annual production has shrunk to 700,000 tons. Emirates Global Aluminium hopes to reverse the tide with a new plant in Oklahoma. It joins Century Aluminum, which was awarded federal funding by the Joe Biden administration for a new “green” low-carbon smelter somewhere in the Ohio/Mississippi River Basins.

Both projects face the same dilemma. High power prices killed off most of the country’s smelters and a lack of competitively priced power has deterred anyone from building one since the last century. It doesn’t help that any smelter project must compete for electricity with tech companies willing to pay almost anything for their power-hungry data centres.

For the rest of this article: https://www.reuters.com/markets/commodities/us-aluminium-smelters-vie-with-big-tech-scarce-power-andy-home-2025-05-22/