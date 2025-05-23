As ‘smallest town in Canada’ empties out, former residents recall its vibrant past – by Sarah Smellie (Canadian Press/CTV News – May 22, 2025)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

ST. JOHN’S — A Newfoundland community that bills itself as the smallest town in Canada will soon be empty, and former residents say they’ll never forget their joyful years living there. Tilt Cove, N.L., was once home to a thriving copper mine that attracted workers and their families from all over Canada. Now the community is home to just four people, all of whom agreed earlier this year to relocate.

Shirley Severance was born in 1941 and grew up in Tilt Cove. She watched the town grow when the Maritime Mining operation reopened in 1957, and she watched it shrink again in 1967 when the mine shut down for good.

“(The company) built houses and they had a recreation centre, a curling rink and a bowling alley,” Severance said in an interview Wednesday. “There was a hall where we used to have dances. We were teenagers, and we would go there after supper and dance to the jukebox.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.ctvnews.ca/lifestyle/article/as-smallest-town-in-canada-empties-out-former-residents-recall-its-vibrant-past/