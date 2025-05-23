289 miners trapped in shaft at South African gold mine (NBC News – May 23, 2025)

https://www.nbcnews.com/

South Africa‘s Sibanye Stillwater said Friday that efforts were under way to rescue 289 mine workers trapped underground at one of its shafts at the Kloof gold mine near Johannesburg. The workers were safe and gathered at an assembly point in the underground gold mine, one of the company’s deepest located around 60 km (37 miles) west of Johannesburg, it said.

It did not provide details on the incident, though a Sibanye spokesperson confirmed it had occurred in the mine’s Kloof 7 shaft, adding that all the miners were accounted for and the company was providing them with food.

Safety procedures and an examination of the shaft were under way, the spokesperson added, after which the miners would be hoisted to the surface. “We expect the situation to be resolved by about midday today,” the spokesperson said.

