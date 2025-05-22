‘This is not us together, this is Ontario by itself,’ says Wabun tribal council executive director – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 22, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Jason Batise: Indigenous blowback from Bill 5 might set back First Nations’ relations with mining industry

Under the right conditions, $3 billion in capacity-building funding from Queen’s Park would be welcomed by First Nations, said Wabun Tribal Council executive director Jason Batise, “but in this case, the nations can’t be bought that way.”

While the Ford government’s messaging this week — to triple funding through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program and expand the eligibility to include critical minerals, energy and pipeline development — was intended to be a positive one, the signal ultimately fell flat with Indigenous leaders, like Batise.

More program money is always helpful, but Batise said the timing of a package of loan guarantees and scholarships doesn’t resolve all the issues following on the heels of the government’s attempted passage of the highly contentious Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act. Since the bill’s introduction in mid-April, there’s been severe blowback by Ontario Indigenous leaders.

