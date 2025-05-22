Rio Tinto CEO Jakob Stausholm to be replaced in a surprise move – by Niall McGee (Globe and Mail – May 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Rio Tinto PLC chief executive Jakob Stausholm is stepping down earlier than expected, with little explanation from the British-Australian mining giant about what motivated the decision.

London-based Rio is one of the world’s biggest mining companies with a market value of roughly US$106.5-billion. The company also has a significant footprint in Canada stemming from its acquisition of aluminum producer Alcan Ltd. in 2008.

Mr. Stausholm became CEO in January, 2021, after serving as chief financial officer since 2018. Rio said in a statement on Thursday that Mr. Stausholm will leave the company later this year after a successor is found, but it gave no reason as to why a new leader was needed at this juncture.

