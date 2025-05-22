Opinion: Canada can fast-track critical minerals and dodge US tariffs – by Phillip Mackey (Northern Miner – May 21, 2025)

https://www.northernminer.com/

This year’s Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) annual convention will be remembered not just for the discussions that took place in Toronto that first week of March. It also coincided with Canada’s unveiling of strong responses to United States President Donald Trump’s unfair tariffs on Canadian goods – including critical minerals.

Word at the convention was that mining and metallurgy projects in gold, base metals and rare earths are starting to attract investor attention. The 2025 convention also put Canada in the spotlight, and the federal government took the opportunity to announce that the Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (METC) would be extended for two years – great news for the mining industry.

But the country needs to do much more. Canada’s output of certain critical metals is declining, and has been for years. Production (as measured by the annual tonnage of mined nickel) has fallen every year since 2014, as illustrated by Chart 1. It’s the same story for both mined copper and smelted copper. Clearly, this situation needs to change.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernminer.com/regulatory-issues/opinion-canada-can-fast-track-critical-minerals-and-dodge-us-tariffs/1003878811/