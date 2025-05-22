Objections to ‘special economic zones’ bill pour in ahead of committee review – by Jessica Smith Cross and Sneh Duggal (The Trillium – May 21, 2025)

https://www.thetrillium.ca/

A committee studying Bill 5 has received more than 100 written submissions so far opposing it

Ford government-proposed legislation that would give cabinet ministers broad powers to exempt chosen projects from provincial and local laws has drawn concerted opposition from First Nations, environmental groups, municipalities and concerned citizens.

Bill 5, the Protect Ontario by Unleashing our Economy Act, is scheduled for public hearings at a legislative committee on Thursday and Monday. Ahead of those meetings, the interior committee has received more than 120 written submissions that overwhelmingly oppose the bill.

The legislation would give cabinet the power to designate an area a “special economic zone,” and then exempt selected proponents and projects from requirements under any provincial law or regulation, including bylaws of municipalities and local boards, that would otherwise apply in that zone.

