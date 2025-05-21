Saskatchewan’s first lithium brine project receives initial approval – by Drew Postey (CTV News Regina – May 21, 2025)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

Saskatchewan has granted initial approval for the province’s first lithium brine project. The project will be run by Arizona Lithium in Saskatchewan’s southeast. Known as the Prairie Lithium Brine Project, the company says a “vast untapped lithium brine resource” is located in the Duperow Formation of Saskatchewan’s Williston Basin.

According to the company, the project will utilize conventional oil and gas drilling methods to access lithium-rich brine more than two kilometres underground.

Once brought to the surface, lithium is then extracted from the brine using a process known as direct lithium extraction (DLE) technology, Arizona Lithium says on its website. “The extracted lithium concentrate is then converted onsite to an upgraded high-purity material. The remaining lithium-depleted brine will be disposed of back underground into a different aquifer.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.ctvnews.ca/regina/article/saskatchewans-first-lithium-brine-project-receives-initial-approval/