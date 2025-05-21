Indigenous development corps. will be hit hard by N.W.T. diamond mine closures, report says – by Nadeer Hashmi (CBC News North – May 21, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/

Analysis finds diamond industry generated $104M for 3 Indigenous development corporations in 2023

With the N.W.T.’s diamond mines facing an uncertain future, some Indigenous businesses are warning of the impact the mines’ closures could have on local communities.

Diamond mining brought in over $104 million in revenue to three N.W.T. Indigenous development corporations and created 355 jobs for local Indigenous people in 2023, according to a new report analyzing the impact of the diamond mines.

The report was commissioned by the Det’on Cho Group of Companies, Tłįchǫ Investment Corporation, and Metcor Inc., and done by economist Graeme Clinton. The companies are the economic arms of Tłįchǫ Government, Yellowknives Dene First Nation and the North Slave Metis Alliance, respectively.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/north/indigenous-development-corps-will-be-hit-hard-by-n-w-t-diamond-mine-closures-report-says-1.7539656