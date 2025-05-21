EU goes hunting for Central Asia’s mineral riches at Samarkand summit – by Emma Collet (Euractiv.com – April 3, 2025)

https://www.euractiv.com/

Central Asia could become something like the El Dorado of European dreams.

SAMARKAND, UZBEKISTAN – With access to rare metals and critical minerals on their minds, a number of top EU leaders are travelling to Samarkand to meet with Central Asian presidents in a glittering palace on the outskirts of this ancient crossroads city.

Central Asian leaders invited the European Union with a mix of enthusiasm and caution to gather on Thursday and Friday in Samarkand, situated along the historic Silk Road trade routes which now serves as Uzbekistan’s host city for major diplomatic meetings

The aim is to “significantly strengthen ties”, said the EU’s ambassador to Uzbekistan, Toivo Klaar. Among the few announcements expected at the summit itself is the the creation of a European Investment Bank office in Tashkent, and plans for a European investment forum to be held in Uzbekistan before the end of the year.

For the rest of this article: https://www.euractiv.com/section/politics/news/eu-goes-hunting-for-central-asias-mineral-riches-at-samarkand-summit/