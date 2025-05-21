Doug Ford government touts $3B for Indigenous loans a day before hearings on the controversial bill fast-tracking mining projects – by Robert Benzie (Toronto Star – May 21, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

Amid concerns from some Indigenous groups over controversial legislation to fast-track mining projects, the province has tripled to $3 billion loans for First Nations partnerships. With legislative hearings on Bill 5, the “Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act,” beginning Thursday at Queen’s Park, Premier Doug Ford’s Progressive Conservatives appear mindful it is contentious.

Ahead of criticism anticipated from those testifying at the all-party committee studying the bill — and protests planned outside the legislature — the Tories were touting their efforts for First Nations.

In last Thursday’s provincial budget, Finance Minister Peter Bethlenfalvy trebled the loan guarantees in the renamed Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program from the previous $1 billion Aboriginal Loan Guarantee Program. Bethlenfalvy said Wednesday it “will support Indigenous participation in more sectors like electricity, critical minerals and resource development, working to create partnerships with First Nations that offer economic opportunities and that will span generations, bringing prosperity to the north and beyond.

