Canada in talks with U.S. about ‘Golden Dome’ defence system – by Adrian Morrow (Globe and Mail – May 21, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Canada is in talks with the U.S. over President Donald Trump’s proposed “Golden Dome” missile defence system even as the two countries are locked in a bruising trade war and Prime Minister Mark Carney is promising to lessen Ottawa’s dependence on Washington.

At a White House event to tout US$25-billion in prospective funding for the system, which would expand the U.S.’s defences against missile and drone attacks, Mr. Trump said that Canada had asked to join.

“Canada has called us and they want to be a part of it, so we’ll be talking to them. They want to have protection also, so as usual, we help Canada as best we can,” the President said Tuesday in the Oval Office. He gave few details of Ottawa’s potential involvement, except to say that his administration “will work with them on pricing” and that he was inclined to include the country.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/world/article-trump-says-canada-keen-to-join-golden-dome-missile-defence-system/