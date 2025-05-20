Why the US-Ukraine Minerals Deal Matters – by Kateryna Odarchenko and Serhii Kolisnyk (CEPA.org – May 16, 2025)

The agreement to set up a US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund reinforces security, sovereignty and strategic supply chains.

The long-awaited investment plan agreed with the US on April 30 marks a pivotal step in Kyiv’s efforts to rebuild its war-torn economy, reduce reliance on legacy industries, and assert sovereignty over its natural wealth. It also reflects growing US interest in diversifying critical mineral supply chains away from China while sending a signal to Moscow about Washington’s strategic commitment to Ukraine.

The deal serves as a framework for strengthening and formalizing cooperation between Ukraine and the US, and represents a significant opportunity for Ukraine to attract investment, accelerate post-war reconstruction, and assert greater control over its economic future. While the agreement lays a strong foundation, further clarity is needed about the allocation of the fund’s resources, which will be addressed in detail in the forthcoming Limited Partnership (LP) agreement.

The scope of the fund is significant: it covers 57 mineral types, including lithium, titanium, cobalt, graphite, uranium, and rare earth elements — resources essential for clean energy, electric vehicles, defense technologies, and future-facing industries. Importantly, it only applies to new deposits, with existing operations remaining fully under Ukraine‘s control.

