Orano considering sale of Niger uranium assets (Mining Technology – May 19, 2025)

https://www.mining-technology.com/

The company operates three mines in Niger through a JV with the government, which seized power in a coup in 2023.

Orano, a French state-owned nuclear fuel company, is considering selling its uranium assets in Niger following a collapse in relations with the country’s military-led government, reported the Financial Times, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The company operates three mines in Niger through a joint venture (JV) with the government, which seized power in a coup in 2023. Orano has faced challenges in the region, including the arbitrary arrest, illegal detention and unjust confiscation of property involving its staff and assets.

The company’s difficulties in Niger began when it was stripped of its rights over one project and forced to stop work at another due to financial pressures. Orano stated that the Nigerien Government had blocked uranium exports and halted payments of its obligations as JV partners since the coup.

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining-technology.com/news/orano-uranium-assets-niger/