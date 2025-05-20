Opinion: The Global Hunger Games of commodities – by James Cooper (Northern Miner – May 20, 2025)

This article caught my attention last week: ‘Trump to approve land swap for Rio Tinto copper mine opposed by Native Americans.’

The brief: The Trump administration has said it would approve a land swap needed for Rio Tinto and BHP to build one of the world’s largest copper mines, despite concerns from Native Americans that it would destroy a site of religious value.

I get it, who wants a mine in their backyard? This was a key reason Biden stalled the development during his term in office. You can read the whole piece here.

Mining memo’s take

I’ve followed this story for years: the Resolution Copper deposit in Arizona. With the potential to supply 25% of the country’s copper needs, it’s arguably the most important mining development in the U.S.

For the rest of this column: https://northernminer.com/commodities-markets/opinion-the-global-hunger-games-of-commodities/1003878710/