NEWS RELEASE: The Chiefs of Ontario responds to the tabling of 2025 Ontario budget (May 15, 2025)

(Toronto, Ont.–May 15, 2025) The Chiefs of Ontario has issued the following statement in response to the 2025 Ontario budget, tabled today at Queen’s Park:

Today’s budget is largely a response to the ongoing economic concerns stemming from U.S. tariffs with a heavy focus on mineral development in Ontario. The word “reconciliation” only appears twice in this year’s budget, both in reference to the Ministry of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation. The word “mineral” is repeated 63 times, and “Ring of Fire” is repeated 16.

Among the key investments announced in today’s budget is $70 million over four years into the Indigenous Participation Fund (formerly known as the Aboriginal Participation Fund), as well as $10 million for scholarships for First Nations students interested in working in resource development. The budget also commits to tripling loan guarantees through the Indigenous Opportunities Financing Program to $3 billion, up from $1 billion.

“I am incredibly encouraged to hear that Ontario is acting on its commitment to invest $70 million into the Indigenous Participation Fund. The Chiefs of Ontario played a large role in advocating for this funding over the past year and we are very pleased to see it come to fruition,” said Ontario Regional Chief Abram Benedict. “This funding will allow First Nations to extend employment and hire First Nations people with experience in the mining sector who can provide technical and traditional-knowledge oversight over projects.”

The program has proven to support First Nations capacity growth in the mining sector, particularly in regulatory process and environmental monitoring.

“As we have said time and time again, First Nations cannot meaningfully engage or consent to any developments on their lands if they are unequipped to do so. They also can’t participate in the process if they are dealing with crises in their communities. We hope that this is the beginning of a new chapter for First Nations participation in the mining industry,” said Regional Chief Abram Benedict.

“These investments will help build capacity in our communities. First Nations sovereignty and inherent jurisdiction must continue to be respected and upheld. As these funds are rolled out, distinction-based processes must be considered to ensure we achieve our shared vision and prosperity together,” said Regional Chief Benedict.

As has been the case in several previous budgets tabled by Premier Ford’s governments, this year’s budget again commits to build an all-season road in the Ring of Fire region to increase development. The budget also provides $500 million to create a new Critical Minerals Processing Fund to “provide strategic financial support for projects that will accelerate the province’s critical minerals processing capacity.”

“The new funding to increase First Nations capacity in the mining industry is certainly a welcome investment, however, the Chiefs of Ontario remain concerned that the Protect Ontario by Unleashing Our Economy Act will run roughshod over First Nations rights. As well, we continue to remind Ontario that any development in the Ring of Fire region must include the affected rightsholders directly at the table. The level of funding that is going to industry far surpasses commitments to First Nations. We continue to call on the government to halt the legislative process on Bill 5 until First Nations are properly consulted and their concerns are addressed.”

Other notable elements of the budget include:

-Increasing enrollment in the Basic Constable Training (BCT) program and eliminating tuition for new recruits. The government says it is prioritizing small, medium-sized, and First Nation police services.

-The Ministry of Indigenous Affairs and First Nations Economic Reconciliation’s (IAFNER) planned base funding next is increasing to $144.8 million, up from $140 million in 2024-25.

-While the funding to IAFNER increased, it remains one of the least-funded ministries in Ontario. Meanwhile, the Ministry of Energy and Mines’ funding increased this year by $1.4 billion.

“While there are notable investments made within this year’s budget, it remains disappointing to see no tangible commitments made into other key sectors for First Nations, such as mental health services, child and family services, and environmental initiatives. Although First Nations are cognizant of the threats and shocks to our economies as a result of the current state of global affairs, we cannot lose sight of other key priorities that First Nations need critical investments in for our communities to grow and thrive. We will continue to advocate for all of the investments needed, as were outlined in our call to action delivered to the province prior to this year’s provincial election, Pathways to Prosperity: First Nations Priorities for Sustainable Development.”

The Chiefs of Ontario are working on an in-depth analysis of the budget and will update First Nations Leadership with more information as it becomes available.

