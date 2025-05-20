Ford government denies bill to speed up development will override environmental and Indigenous concerns – by Kristin Rushowy and Noor Javed (Toronto Star – May 18, 2025)

https://www.thestar.com/

Premier Doug Ford has said Bill 5 is needed to speed up much-needed investments and projects — like the Ring of Fire mineral site in the north, or even a plan to potentially tunnel under Highway 401 to ease traffic congestion in Toronto — especially as the province tries to weather ongoing economic threats from the U.S.

Environmentalists say the proposed changes could destroy endangered species’ habitats and curtail consultations with First Nation communities, though the government says that’s not the case. Anna Baggio, conservation director for Wildlands League, said “the pretence is gone — we’re not even trying to save species anymore.

For the rest of this article: https://www.thestar.com/politics/provincial/ford-government-denies-bill-to-speed-up-development-will-override-environmental-and-indigenous-concerns/article_dd5ab1a2-8b13-407d-bfce-bb8e9baee56c.html