‘A total surprise’: Municipalities unprepared for uranium exploration in their backyard – by Frances Willick (CBC News Nova Scotia – May 20, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Leaders say they need more information and education about the issue

Some municipal leaders are feeling unprepared and uninformed after learning their regions could become home to the first uranium exploration in Nova Scotia in almost 45 years.

On Wednesday, the Nova Scotia government issued a request for exploration proposals at three sites it believes have uranium deposits. The three sites include areas near Louisville in Pictou County, East Dalhousie in Annapolis County and Millet Brook in Hants County. “It’s a total surprise to us,” said Robert Parker, warden of Pictou County.

Parker said he doesn’t know much about uranium mining and will need to start gathering information and perspectives about the issue. He said right now, he can see both sides of it. “We want to protect our environment and we want to know that people’s properties are protected.… There needs to be really good environmental guarantees,” Parker said.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/municipalities-unprepared-for-uranium-exploration-in-their-backyard-1.7535804