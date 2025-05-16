Uranium added to Nova Scotia critical minerals list as province seeks exploration – by Keith Doucette (Canadian Press/CBC Nova Scotia – May 14, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/nova-scotia/

Potential exploration sites are in Pictou County, Annapolis County and Hants County

The Nova Scotia government added uranium to its list of priority critical minerals on Wednesday and issued a request for exploration proposals at three sites the province says have known deposits of the heavy metal.

Natural Resources Minister Tory Rushton says the government hopes to reap economic benefits from the exploration in the future, although a department official said any potential mining project could be “decades” away.

“We are starting with exploration to learn about our uranium potential,” Rushton told a news conference in Halifax. “Through a request for proposals, we are opening up areas where we know that there are uranium deposits. We will engage with companies with a proven track record for safety and environmental responsibility to explore them.”

