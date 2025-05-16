Northern Ontario First Nations fear uphill battle to preserve rights as Bill 5 speeds through legislature – by Aya Dufour (CBC News Sudbury – May 16, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/

Ford government says it’s cutting ‘red tape’ to speed up resource development projects

Bill 5 is a broad piece of legislation that has implications for mining development, endangered species, archeology and Indigenous peoples. It’s part of the Ford government’s “plan to protect Ontario” by cutting “the red tape that has held back major infrastructure, mining and resource development projects.”

The bill was tabled a few weeks ago and is now slated to be examined by a standing committee at Queen’s Park, whom Friends of the Attawapiskat river founder Michel Koostachin is set to address in the coming weeks. “There’s not going to be any consultations whatsoever with this bill,” said Koostachin.

The Ford government has stated that it would “continue to fulfil its duty to consult Indigenous communities” as it “streamlines” approval processes to accelerate mining development. But Bill 5 proposes the creation of “special economic zones” where a “trusted proponent” can conduct business while being exempt from provincial or municipal laws and regulations, including requirements for permits.

For the rest of this article: https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/sudbury/ford-government-mining-industry-special-economic-zones-1.7536263