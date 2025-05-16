China retains rare earth export controls as bargaining chip amid trade war truce with US – by Joyce ZK Lim (Asia News Network – May 16, 2025)

SHENZHEN – Even as China and the US roll back tariffs and other trade salvos amid a 90-day truce, there is one powerful source of leverage that Beijing appears to be retaining: the control of its exports of critical minerals, including rare earths.

China’s Commerce Ministry said on May 12, the same day that details of the US-China agreement were announced, that strengthening export controls of strategic mineral resources was crucial to national security.

A ministry spokesman said that smuggling activity had been detected after Beijing implemented export controls, and that China had launched a campaign to crack down on such moves. Also that day, a social media account affiliated with state broadcaster CCTV published a post titled “China’s rare earth export controls continue”.

