Cameco CEO says Carney supportive of nuclear energy industry as uranium demand grows – by Michael Joel-Hansen (Financial Post – May 16, 2025)

Speedy development of resource projects could be crucial for Canada’s uranium industry

The chief executive of the world’s largest uranium miner believes Prime Minister Mark Carney will be supportive of Canada’s nuclear industry as it looks ahead to meet growing demand. Saskatoon-based Cameco Corp. chief executive Tim Gitzel said the federal government needs to be interested in growing nuclear energy and hopes that will happen under Carney’s leadership, based on past dealings with the prime minister.

Carney and Gitzel met previously amid a joint deal between Cameco and Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. to buy Westinghouse Electric Co. in 2023. At the time, Carney was chair and head of Transition Investing at Brookfield.

“I got to (meet) him numerous times on that deal and know he was supportive of nuclear,” Gitzel said. “We hope that continues in the new government.” But Gitzel said he would like to see changes to the country’s regulatory structure to allow faster development of resource projects. The government has recently faced criticism for a lack of efficiency in developing new projects from executives in the oil and gas industry, as well as provincial leaders, such as Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe.

