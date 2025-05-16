B.C. mining sector calls for streamlined permitting – by Adam Campbell (Business In Vancouver – May 15, 2025)

https://www.biv.com/

MABC projects $90B in short-term economic activity from mines under construction

B.C. must accelerate mining permitting to remain competitive and retain investment amid a tense political landscape. That was one of the key messages Michael Goehring delivered at the Mining Association of BC’s (MABC) annual Greater Vancouver Board of Trade address last week.

The CEO of MABC said he was pleased to see the creation of the Ministry of Mining and Critical Minerals last November, and the introduction of legislation earlier this month aimed at speeding up approvals for major projects. These are important steps, he said, and perhaps indications that the current government is choosing to focus more on economic growth.

Still, promises will need to be followed by action, he said, adding that serious challenges still face B.C.’s resource sector. “The No. 1 barrier holding back our industry is permitting timelines,” he said. “More urgency is needed.… The system is too slow, too complex and risks driving needed investment elsewhere.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.biv.com/news/resources-agriculture/bc-mining-sector-calls-for-streamlined-permitting-10656910