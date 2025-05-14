Turbulence in global titanium supply (The Oregon Group – May 14, 2025)

https://theoregongroup.substack.com/

Titanium market faces supply disruptions and regional deficits

Titanium, prized for its strength and versatility, is essential across advanced defense, aerospace, automotive, medical, and industrial sectors. From everyday pigments to jet engines, the titanium dioxide (TiO₂) market was valued at US$24 billion in 2024, with a projected CAGR of 3.7% from 2023-2030. The US, EU, UK, Canada, Australia and Japan all classify titanium as a critical mineral.

The titanium market now faces supply disruptions and regional deficits as geopolitical challenges and rising defense industry demands increase pressure. Growth in Chinese dominance of global pigment markets has also driven supply deficits of high value titanium dioxide minerals such as rutile. The largest global producers of titanium metal and pigments are feeling the strain—creating a clear market opportunity for new entrants and strategic investments in new long-term sources of titanium feedstocks.

What is titanium

Titanium is as strong as steel but 40% lighter, providing an impressive strength-to-weight ratio; it also has excellent corrosion resistance, a high melting-point, and is non-toxic. Its principal application is as a pigment found in everyday paints, plastics and coatings and 7% of global demand relates to titanium metal where it is a critical material to the defense, aerospace and medical sectors.

