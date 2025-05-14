Trump keeps saying the U.S. doesn’t need Canada’s stuff. We asked experts if he’s right – by Jordan Gowling (Financial Post – May 13, 2025)

https://financialpost.com/

Here’s a look at eight Canadian exports and whether they are essential to America

In his Oval Office meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney last Tuesday, President Donald Trump repeated his refrain that the U.S. doesn’t need or want anything Canada produces, listing off a litany of goods he said his country would rather make itself. But can the U.S. really do without our stuff?

We checked with economists and industry experts to see just how much the U.S. relies on eight of our biggest exports, and whether Trump is right in thinking they can go it alone. rump made it clear during his meeting with Carney that the U.S. does not want Canadian-made vehicles. “We want to make our own cars, we don’t really want cars from Canada,” said Trump. “At a certain point, it won’t make economic sense for Canada to build those cars.”

But North America’s car industry is one of the most integrated in the world, originating with the Auto Pact that was signed by the U.S. and Canada in 1965. In 2024, Canada sent nearly 1.1 million vehicles to the U.S. and the U.S. exported nearly 630,000 vehicles to Canada, according to the Bank of Montreal.

Charles Bernard, lead economist at the Canadian Automobile Dealers Association, said it will take billions of dollars in investment and 15 to 20 years for the American auto industry to replace the supply of vehicles it imports from Canada and Mexico.

