The Taliban and Burkina Faso ambassadors pledge new trade and mining cooperation – by Wilson McMakin (Associated Press – May 2025)

https://apnews.com/

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The Taliban’s acting ambassador to Iran has met with his Burkina Faso counterpart in the Iranian capital Tehran as part of a broader outreach effort by the West African country to win new trade partners, according to Taliban-controlled media.

During the meeting between acting Ambassador Maulvi Fazl Mohammad Haqqani and Ambassador Mohammad Kabura, both parties pledged to cooperate on trade, mining and vocational training. The Taliban are the de facto rulers of Afghanistan.

“In this meeting, the parties emphasized the expansion of cooperation in the fields of trade, agriculture, mining, and the exchange of professional and vocational skills,” the Afghan embassy in Tehran said in a statement. Both ambassadors also pledged Monday to have private sector delegations visit soon as part of the plan to develop trade between Afghanistan and Burkina Faso.

For the rest of this article: https://apnews.com/article/burkina-faso-taliban-trade-9c883e1547781ebe3db766bfc385d463