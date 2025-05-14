Glencore and Vale each win mine rescue district honours – by Staff (Sudbury.com – May 14, 2025)

https://www.sudbury.com/

Annual district mine rescue competitions were held last week for both the Onaping and Sudbury mining districts, teams now advance to the all-Ontario competition to held in Timmins in June

Vale and Glencore are sharing the honours for the 2025 Ontario Mine Rescue district competition winners for Sudbury and Onaping districts respectively, said a news release issued Tuesday. The annual mine rescue district competitions, held last week, produced new winning teams in all of the mining districts across the province.

Those teams will advance to the provincial competition to be held in Timmins in June. Every team that participated in the district contests had to respond to a mock emergency. Teams were judged on how quickly they responded, how well they performed first aid and how they resolved the overall emergency.

Every team was judged on the same scenario in every mining district. Mine rescuers across Ontario are trained to respond with identical rescue equipment, using the same skills and procedures, regardless of which mine they work in. The standardized training means that mine rescuers can be called on to assist in any mine rescue emergency in the province.

