Federal government appoints first Indigenous Minister of Indigenous Services Canada – by Willow Fiddler (Globe and Mail – May 14, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The first Indigenous person ever to be appointed Minister of Indigenous Services Canada has a big job ahead of them and high expectations to meet, the National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations says. Mandy Gull-Masty, from the Cree First Nation of Waswanipi in Quebec, was sworn in on Tuesday to lead the ministry, which administers services and programs for First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities.

AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse told The Globe and Mail that Ms. Gull-Masty will be held to a higher standard because she is a First Nations woman, but that she will prove her leadership to the country.

“High expectations, of course, to try and deliver and fix the broken,” Ms. Woodhouse Nepinak said about the often problematic and paternalistic relationship between First Nations and the centuries-old federal department once known as Indian Affairs.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-federal-government-appoints-first-indigenous-minister-of-indigenous/