Expert tells U.S. senators Canada is a key ally on critical minerals – by Kelly Geraldine Malone (Canadian Press – May 14, 2025)

WASHINGTON – An expert in critical minerals told U.S. senators Wednesday that Canada will be a key ally in efforts to reduce America’s reliance on Chinese supply — after President Donald Trump spent months claiming the United States doesn’t need anything from its northern neighbour.

Gracelin Baskaran, director of critical minerals security at the Center for Strategic and International Studies in Washington, D.C., told the Senate finance committee that the U.S. only has 1.3 per cent of the world’s rare earths. “The uncomfortable truth is we are not going to do this alone,” she said.

The hearing on trade in critical supply chains also included experts in semiconductors, medical technology and soybean farming who spoke about the ways Trump’s sweeping tariffs are affecting their industries. Rare earth elements are used in the manufacture of electric vehicles, powerful magnets, smartphones, fighter jets and submarines, among other products. China, however, has long dominated the global industry, particularly in processing rare earth minerals.

