Burgundy Goes All In on Downstream Deals, Closes Manufacturing Business – by Leah Meirovich (Rapaport Magazine – May 14, 2025)

Burgundy Diamond Mines will work directly with manufacturers, traders, jewelers and luxury brands to make direct deals for the sale of rough diamonds from its Ekati mine in Canada.

The collaborations are a way for the miner to maximize the value of its diamonds, it said Tuesday. It will also allow the company and its partners to have full traceability on its goods from mine to market, it explained.

The move follows the miner’s announcement Sunday that it would turn over a portion of its fancy-yellow diamonds into a supply agreement with Canada-based cutting and polishing business Crossworks Manufacturing and diamond supplier André Messika, which will offer the finished product directly to its network of jewelry stores.

