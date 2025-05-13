US set to fast-track Utah uranium mining permit in push for domestic energy supply – by Neetika Walter (MSN.com – May 12, 2025)

https://www.msn.com/

Even as the U.S. and China slashed tariffs amid a 90-day trade truce, critical minerals were conspicuously missing from the deal — a silence that reflects their growing strategic weight. With China tightening its grip on rare earth exports, the U.S. is doubling down on efforts to secure domestic supplies of materials vital to clean energy, defense, and tech manufacturing.

As part of this push, the Trump administration announced on Monday that it will be fast-tracking environmental permitting for Anfield Energy’s proposed Velvet-Wood uranium mine project, slashing the review timeline to just 14 days.

The move is a sharp departure from the years-long process typically required due to the environmental risks associated with uranium mining. “America is facing an alarming energy emergency because of the prior administration’s climate extremist policies. President Trump and his administration are responding with speed and strength to solve this crisis,” said Secretary of the Interior Doug Burgum.

