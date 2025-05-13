Timely government permitting factors into McEwen Mining’s upsized gold production plans – by Ian Ross (Northern Ontario Business – May 12, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Timmins miner eager to tap into robust Grey Fox deposit sooner than later

How keen are Ottawa and Queen’s Park in working together to accelerate the approvals process that puts more mines into production? McEwen Mining will find out in the months to come. The Toronto gold company has high hopes for its Grey Fox deposit, east of Timmins, which CEO Rob McEwen called a “cornerstone asset for us for years to come,” in a May 7 news release.

The Timmins-area miner recently released the latest batch of high-grade drill hits from an ongoing exploration program at Grey Fox that bolstered management’s confidence that the high-grade deposit only stands to get bigger.

Grey Fox is situated within McEwen’s Fox Complex, a highly prized piece of property, outside Matheson, that offers huge mineral upside and contains multiple existing and potential deposits in a well-worn area that has seen previous gold production.

For the rest of this article: https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/industry-news/mining/timely-government-permitting-factors-into-mcewen-minings-upsized-gold-production-plans-10647958