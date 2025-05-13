https://newsukraine.rbc.ua/

Syrian leader Ahmed al-Sharaa may offer Washington access to the country’s oil and gas fields, inspired by the recent mineral deal between Ukraine and the United States, according to Reuters and The Times. According to Western media, the Syrian leader may also propose building a Trump Tower in Damascus in honor of the US president.

Additionally, al-Sharaa’s strategic plan reportedly includes efforts to ease tensions with Israel. Several sources familiar with the matter told Reuters that these proposals are part of the Syrian leader’s broader attempt to secure a face-to-face meeting with US President Donald Trump during his upcoming trip to the Middle East.

On April 30, pro-Trump American activist Jonathan Bass met with al-Sharaa for four hours in Damascus. Along with Syrian activists and representatives of Arab states from the Persian Gulf, Bass has been trying to organize what has been described as a “symbolic — though highly unlikely” meeting between the two leaders this week.

