Rio Tinto bets big on Lithium Triangle’s brine riches – by Cecilia Jamasmie (Mining.com – May 13, 2025)

https://www.mining.com/

Rio Tinto (ASX, LON: RIO) is doubling down on lithium, with chief executive Jakob Stausholm declaring that South America’s Lithium Triangle is the ideal region to secure the metal critical to the energy transition.

Speaking at the Bank of America Global Metals, Mining and Steel Conference on Tuesday, Stausholm said that brine resources in Argentina, Chile and Bolivia offer the best chance for the world to access low-cost, high-quality lithium.

“The Lithium Triangle is the optimal location to develop lithium projects that can meet global demand and for miners to get to the bottom of the cost curve,” Stausholm said. “From both a resource and production cost perspective, the brines in the area are unmatched.”

For the rest of this article: https://www.mining.com/rio-tinto-bets-big-on-lithium-triangles-brine-riches/#:~:text=%E2%80%9CFrom%20both%20a%20resource%20