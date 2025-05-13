Honda Canada postpones $15-billion EV investment project in Ontario (Canadian Press/CTV News – May 13, 2025)

https://www.ctvnews.ca/

TORONTO — Honda Canada is postponing a $15-billion electric vehicle investment project in Ontario, including a proposed EV battery plant and retooled vehicle assembly facility.

Honda Canada spokesman Ken Chiu said due to the recent slowdown in the EV market, Honda has announced an approximate two-year postponement of the comprehensive value chain investment project in Canada. “The company will continue to evaluate the timing and project progression as market conditions change,” Chiu said in a statement Tuesday.

The decision has no impact on current employment at the Honda manufacturing plant in Alliston, Ont., he added. Honda’s EV project in Canada includes a retooled assembly plant, an electric vehicle battery plant in close proximity, as well as two key battery parts facilities located elsewhere in Ontario.

