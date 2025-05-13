Canada is not for sale — And neither is Neskantaga First Nation, says chief – by Jon Thompson (Ricochet Media – May 12, 2025)

‘This is a genocide:’ no clean water, healthcare as drug pandemic rages

Neskantaga First Nation Chief Gary Quisess is only six weeks into his first term, and is facing simultaneous crises in his community and in Thunder Bay. But he left home and travelled to Queen’s Park today to call out what he describes as “genocide” buried in new provincial environmental legislation.

Ontario’s proposed Bill 5, the Protect Ontario By Unleashing Our Economy Act, would allow the province to designate “special economic zones” that would qualify to bypass environmental regulations and speed up development. It is expected to be in force as early as September, and Premier Doug Ford intends to name the proposed Ring of Fire mineral development as the first such site.

Critics say the law would gut protections for endangered species, remove environmental protections, and trample Indigenous rights. Environmental Defence calls the legislation “an attack on civil liberties and treaty rights.” “The position is, Canada is not for sale, (well the same goes for) our lands and resources – period,” Quisess told Ricochet Media.

For the rest of this article: https://ricochet.media/indigenous/canada-is-not-for-sale-and-neither-is-neskantaga-first-nation-says-chief/