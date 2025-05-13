B.C. won’t fast-track projects without First Nations’ ownership, Premier says – by Justine Hunter (Globe and Mail – May 11, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

The British Columbia government is moving forward with controversial legislation to allow it to fast-track major projects deemed to be of provincial significance, but Premier David Eby says none will be built without First Nations’ consent – and financial benefits.

The only way forward with major projects in the province is through Indigenous partnership, he said in an interview. Federally designated projects that would cross into B.C. should expect to meet the same standard, he added. “For us, it’s about actual ownership by the Nation whose territory the projects are going on.”

Mr. Eby’s New Democratic Party government wants to pass Bill 15, the Infrastructure Projects Act, by the end of May. The proposed legislation would grant sweeping powers to cabinet to designate priority projects that would jump the queue for regulatory review for approvals. It also aims to expedite infrastructure projects such as schools and hospitals.

For the rest of this article: https://www.theglobeandmail.com/canada/article-bc-wont-fast-track-projects-without-first-nations-ownership-bc-premier/