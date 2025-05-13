A Double-Whammy Of Politics And Science Knocks Gold – by Tim Treadgold (Forbes Magazine – May 12, 2025)

https://www.forbes.com/

Politics and science have combined to wipe $225 an ounce off the price of gold in three weeks with worse to come if peace takes hold in war zones and if an experiment in man-made gold moves out of its laboratory phase.

The fall from a peak of $3433 an ounce on April 22 to around $3208/oz today was caused largely by the promise of peace in Ukraine and Gaza and an easing of tariffs in the U.S. v China trade war.

But, in Europe the attention of gold investors turned to the results of an experiment at the European Organization for Nuclear Research (commonly call CERN) where microscopic particles of gold were created in a world first.

For the rest of this article: https://www.forbes.com/sites/timtreadgold/2025/05/12/a-double-whammy-of-politics-and-science-knocks-gold/