Tariffs and their effect on northern Ont. focus of final day of northern municipal conference – by Eric Taschner (CTV News Northern Ontario – May 07, 2025)

Provincial cabinet ministers were on hand Wednesday in North Bay for the final day of the Federation of Northern Ontario Municipalities conference. For the last three days, FONOM has included numerous talks and panels for hundreds of municipal leaders and dignitaries to take back to their towns and cities.

On Wednesday morning, six ministers in Premier Doug Ford’s cabinet converted on the conference, which took place at the Best Western on Lakeshore Drive. They were on hand to listen to municipal leaders about the issues they’re facing – and to bring those concerns back to Queen’s Park.

Tariffs dominated the talks Wednesday. The trickle-down impact will be felt in northern Ontario cities and towns that rely on exporting goods south of the border. “Forestry has a huge impact on our local economy,” Temiskaming Shores Mayor Jeff Laferriere told reporters.

