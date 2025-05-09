Ontario’s Darlington SMR project to cost nearly $21-billion, significantly higher than expected – by Matthew McClearn (Globe and Mail – May 9, 2025)

https://www.theglobeandmail.com/

Ontario Power Generation’s plan to construct the first small modular reactor in a G7 country has an official price tag of $7.7-billion – which independent observers say is higher than necessary to spark widespread adoption.

On Thursday, the Ontario government announced that its wholly owned utility can spend $6.1-billion to build the first BWRX-300 reactor adjacent to OPG’s existing Darlington Nuclear Generating Station. It can spend another $1.6-billion on infrastructure such as administrative buildings and cooling water tunnels the new reactor will share with three additional BWRX-300s to be built later.

Those remaining units, which have not yet received final approval, are expected to cost substantially less: All told, the 1,200-megawatt plant‘s estimated cost is $20.9-billion, expressed in 2024 dollars.The plant, known as the Darlington New Nuclear Project, is being watched closely by utilities around the world, many of which have dispatched representatives to visit the site. The BWRX-300 is a candidate for construction in the United States, Britain, Poland, Estonia and elsewhere.

