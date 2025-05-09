Ontario in ‘critical time,’ must speed up infrastructure projects, Ford says – by Rochelle Raveendran (CBC News Toronto – May 07, 2025)

https://www.cbc.ca/news/canada/toronto/

Government won’t skip environmental assessments, premier says

Ontario Premier Doug Ford says the province must focus on accelerating infrastructure projects as it finds itself in a “critical time” against U.S. tariffs. “We just want to get projects moving forward as quickly as possible,” he said at Queen’s Park on Wednesday.

“There’s no longer time to sit around and wait 10 years as we do an [environmental assessment] and everything else.” His comments come after the government has faced criticism for a proposed bill that would give cabinet power to create “special economic zones” and allow the government to exempt itself from following laws on certain projects.

Ford said people need to keep working in Ontario, “and one way you do it is by building roads and highways and hospitals and schools and bridges.” “That’s what we’re going to do.” He added the government is “going to make sure that we always do” environment assessments. “I’m not against it, I’m just against taking five years to get one done,” he said.

