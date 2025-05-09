Greater Sudbury mayor focused on critical minerals – by Jenny Lamothe (Sudbury.com – May 8, 2025)

https://www.northernontariobusiness.com/

Mineral processing, a home permitting boom and push to grow the city’s population emphasized in State of the City address

It was the city’s Latin motto, Aedificemus, that gave rise to the theme of Mayor Paul Lefebvre’s annual State of the City address, which he translated as “Come, let us build together.” Hosted by the Sudbury Chamber of Commerce, the May 1 speech was the mayor’s third address since he was elected in 2022.

A packed house heard the mayor speak to the economic progress and vision for the city, and saw the first ever showing of the artist rendition of the new downtown events centre facade.

With the city’s nine operating mines, with two in development, as well as two refineries, two smelters and a concentrator, Lefebvre underscored Sudbury’s unique position in critical minerals, with significant infrastructure and talent. “Nowhere else in the world do we have this type of infrastructure and ability to mine critical minerals,” he said.

